TN 11th result: After the TN +1 result is out students can apply for revaluation and re-totalling of their marks.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the Class 11th or +1 result today at 9.30 am. The result will be available on the result portal of DGE TN. Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth. TN 11th Result Direct Link

Students who pass class 11 exams will be eligible for admission to Class 12. Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to clear their papers through supplementary exams.

After the TN +1 result is out students can apply for revaluation and re-totalling of their marks. The Directorate will release official notification on the procedure and deadline to apply for revaluation. Students have to fill and submit an application form along with prescribed fees to place request for revaluation of their marks. As per DGE, the scripts are revalued by three-member committee of subject experts. Any increase or decrease in marks on revaluation is effected in both ways.

Students can also obtain the scan copy of their answer sheets. "With a view to bring transparency in the evaluation system, scan copies of Higher Secondary Examination answer scripts are issued to the candidates for all subjects. Candidates who seek scan copies of their answer scripts should apply through school / exam centres in the Directorate’s official website. The fee has to be remitted in cash to the school / Examination centre. The candidate should receive the acknowledgement slip, once they register for scan copy," the Directorate of Government Examinations has notified. It takes 15 days to process the scan copy of the answer sheets and make it available on the website for students.