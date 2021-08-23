  • Home
TN Class 10th Result 2021: How To Check At Official Websites

TN DGE will release the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 today at 11 am. TN SSLC Result will be released on the official websites of the board- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 7:56 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) will release the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 today at 11 am. Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result will be released on the official websites of the board- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

This year, students are evaluated based on alternative assessment criteria devised by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) board.

Students will be marked using an 80:20 formula. To explain this, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

  • Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the appeared homepage

  • On the login window, enter the registration number and date of birth.

  • Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result for future use

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC Result: Last Year's Data

  • In 2020 also, the SSLC exams were cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 cases and the registered pass percentage was 100 per cent.

  • In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 per cent. The pass percentage of boys and girls separately stood at 93 per cent and 97 per cent respectively in 2019.

  • In 2018, pass percentage was 94.50 per cent.

This is to be noted that students need 35 per cent of marks to qualify TN Class 10 examinations.

