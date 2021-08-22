  • Home
TN Class 10 Result 2021 Tomorrow, Check Evaluation Criteria

Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result will be released tomorrow by 11 am on the official websites of the board-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 12:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date and time for the declaration of Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021. Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result will be released tomorrow by 11 am on the official websites of the board-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10th SSLC examination can check and download their results on the websites.

Students will be required to fill in details like date of birth to access their results. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC exam was canceled by the TNDGE board, and students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: Evaluation Method

This year, students are evaluated on alternative assessment criteria devised by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) board.

Students will be marked using an 80:20 formula. To explain this, 80 per cent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the attendance of a student.

This is to be noted that students need 35 per cent of marks to qualify the TN Class 10 2021 examinations.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How To Apply

  • Visit the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the Class 10th SSLC result link.
  • On the login window, enter the registration number and date of birth.
  • Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the result for future use

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021 was announced by the TNDGE board in July. In which, a total of 8,18,129 students had registered for HSE exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 8,16,473 students passed.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Tamil Nadu Class 10
