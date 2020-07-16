TN +2 Result 2020: Know How To Check

Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. The result has been declared by the DGE TN and it is yet to be available on the website. This year, 92.3% of the total number of students have passed the exam. A total of 7,99,717 students had appeared for the exam. 94.8% of the girls have qualified the exam. The pass percentage among male students is 89.41%.

Tirupur district has registered the highest pass percentage. 97.12% of the students from this districts have passed TN +2 exam this year. Among other top performing districts are Erode (96.99% pass) and Coimbatore (96.39% pass).

Last year 91.3% of the total students had passed the TN +2 exam. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.64%, and 88.57% of the male students had passed the exam last year.

In 2015, DGE Tamil Nadu had introduced a new system of issuing temporary mark certificates (Provisional Certificate). The certificate will be valid only for a period of 90 days. Candidates can check the accuracy of the marks and their detail and in case of any discrepancy, it can be rectified in the original mark certificate.

TN +2 Result: Know How To Check

TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today.

Here are five simple steps to check your Tamil Nadu +2 result from official websites:

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page