Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020: Know How To Check

Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:38 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Today? Check Latest Updates Here
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Likely Today, Details Here
Tamil Nadu Plus Two (12th) Result To Be Announced Soon
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result To Be Announced On This Date
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Results: Delhi Government Schools Improve Pass Percentage
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020: Know How To Check
TN +2 Result 2020: Know How To Check
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. The result has been declared by the DGE TN and it is yet to be available on the website. This year, 92.3% of the total number of students have passed the exam. A total of 7,99,717 students had appeared for the exam. 94.8% of the girls have qualified the exam. The pass percentage among male students is 89.41%.

Tirupur district has registered the highest pass percentage. 97.12% of the students from this districts have passed TN +2 exam this year. Among other top performing districts are Erode (96.99% pass) and Coimbatore (96.39% pass).

Last year 91.3% of the total students had passed the TN +2 exam. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.64%, and 88.57% of the male students had passed the exam last year.

In 2015, DGE Tamil Nadu had introduced a new system of issuing temporary mark certificates (Provisional Certificate). The certificate will be valid only for a period of 90 days. Candidates can check the accuracy of the marks and their detail and in case of any discrepancy, it can be rectified in the original mark certificate.

TN +2 Result: Know How To Check

TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today.

Here are five simple steps to check your Tamil Nadu +2 result from official websites:

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page

Click here for more Education News
tamil nadu public exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN +2 Result 2020 Declared, On Website Shortly: Live Updates
Live | TN +2 Result 2020 Declared, On Website Shortly: Live Updates
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: How To Check
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: How To Check
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today On Official Website: Live Update
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today On Official Website: Live Update
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today: List Of Websites
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today: List Of Websites
CBSE Class 10 Results: Delhi Government Schools Improve Pass Percentage
CBSE Class 10 Results: Delhi Government Schools Improve Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................