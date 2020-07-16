  • Home
TN +2 Result 2020 Declared, On Website Shortly: Live Updates

TN +2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Board has announced class 12 or Plus Two results. Result to be available on website shortly.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:47 am IST

TN +2 Result 2020 Declared, On Website Shortly: Live Updates
TN +2 Result 2020 declared today
New Delhi:

TN +2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Board has announced class 12 or Plus Two results. The result comes as a surprise as the board had not made any announcement about the board exam results. The TN +2 result will shortly be available on the board's official result website. Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus Two results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in, the official portals of TN DGE which hosts the public examination results.

Live updates

TN +2 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Board has announced class 12 or Plus Two results. The result will be available on website shortly.

09:40 AM IST
July 16, 2020

This year, 7, 79,931 students have appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exams out of which 7,20,209 have cleared the exams.

09:32 AM IST
July 16, 2020

TN 12th result 2020: Tiruppur records highest pass percentage

Tiruppur district has recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.12%. Erode and Coimbatore districts are the second and third best performers with 96,99% and 96.39% respectively.


09:29 AM IST
July 16, 2020

TN Plus Two Result: Girls do better

This year, Girls have recorded a pass percentage of 94,80% which is higher than what boys' pass percentage which is at 89.41%.

09:26 AM IST
July 16, 2020

Tamil Nadu +2 pass percentage

Tamil Nadu state board records a pass percentage of 92.30% this year. This is slightly higher than what the Tamil Nadu +2 results in 2019 where the pass percentage was at 91.30%

09:25 AM IST
July 16, 2020

TN +2 Result 2020 Time

Tamil Nadu +2 Result will be available on the official result website at 9.30 am today.

