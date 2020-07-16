TN +2 Result 2020 Declared: List Of Websites

TN +2 result 2020 has been declared and is available online

Tamil Nadu +2 result has been announced. The result is now available on the official results website. Students will need their registration number and date of birth to check their result. The board has also announced HSC (+1) Arrears Result for the exams held in March. The result was announced today and later released on the website.

Students can check their result on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

As per reports, this year, total 7,99,717 students appeared in Tamil Nadu plus two exams this year and 92.3 per cent students have passed.

Girls have recorded 94.8 per cent pass percentage and boys have recorded 89.41 per cent pass percentage.

Among the districts, Tirupur is at the top with 97.12 per cent, Erode is second with 96.99 per cent, and Coimbatore is third with 96.39 per cent.

Among subjects, maximum number of studnets have passed in Computer Science at 99.51 per cent.

TN +2 Result 2020: How To Check

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page



