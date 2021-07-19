Image credit: Shutterstock TN 12th Result 2021 to be announced shortly

TN +2 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Board will announce Class 12 or TN Plus Two results today. The TN 12th result 2021 will be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at 11 am. TN +2 result 2021 will soon be available on the board's official result website. Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus Two results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in, the official portals of TN DGE which hosts the public examination results. In the absence of Board exams, the TN +2 result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria derived by the board. As per TN Result 2021 Plus Two data from last year, a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the TN 12th exams and of them, 92.3 per cent of students had qualified.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Follow TN +2 Result 2021 live updates here: