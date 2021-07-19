TN 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Soon, Here’s How To Download
TN Plus Two results 2021 will be announced today. The official portals of TN DGE--tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in will host the results.
TN +2 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Board will announce Class 12 or TN Plus Two results today. The TN 12th result 2021 will be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at 11 am. TN +2 result 2021 will soon be available on the board's official result website. Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus Two results will be released online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in, the official portals of TN DGE which hosts the public examination results. In the absence of Board exams, the TN +2 result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria derived by the board. As per TN Result 2021 Plus Two data from last year, a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the TN 12th exams and of them, 92.3 per cent of students had qualified.
ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE
Follow TN +2 Result 2021 live updates here:
Live updates
Tamil Nadu Students who wish to improve their scores also will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test when the Covid situation improves.
Tamil Nadu +2 exam result 2021
Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in at 11 am. The exam is conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results: Private Portals
Tamil Nadu Plus two results will be available on official websites of the board, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Different private portals are also expected to publish Class 12 results. Students, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authentication
TN Exam For Those Unsatisfied With Results
The Tamil Nadu board will also allow the students with the opportunity to improve their scores in case they are not satisfied wth the results obtained through alternative assessment criteria. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.
TN +2 Result: Know How To Check
Here are five simple steps to check your Tamil Nadu +2 result from official websites:
Step 1: Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the TN +2 results link
Step 3: On next page open, enter your examination registration details
Step 4: Click submit
Step 5: Check your results from next page
Tamil Nadu 12th Result Window
Last year, when the TN results 2021 were announced, link on the official website looked like this:
TN Results 2021 Link
Once the TN 12th results 2021 are announced, the result links will be activated on tnresults.nic.in. Students can check their results by logging in to the official website.
TN +2 Results 2021 Official Website
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- dge2.tn.nic.in
- dge.tn.gov.in
TN Class 9, 10, Plus One Students Promoted
The Tamil Nadu government has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams amid the Covid crisis.
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021: How to check
To check TN 12th result 2021 from an official website such as tnresults.nic.in, follow the steps given below:
1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.
2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.
3: Enter roll number and other login credentials.
4: Click on the submit button. TN Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
TN +2 Result 2021 Time
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021 will be available on the official TN result 2021 website at 11 am today.
TN +2 Result 2021 Date
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2021 will be released today. “HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” notification on the official website read.