Image credit: Shutterstock TN 12th Result 2020: Tiruppur Is Top Performing District With 97.12%

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN 12th Result 2020 today. Tiruppur district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12%. Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are the second and third best performing districts. Virudhu Nagar and Namakkal with 96.26% and 96.06% respectively make the top five. The highest pass percentage for both boys and girls have been recorded in Tiruppur district. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 98.04% and boys have scored a pass percentage of 95.98% in the district.

A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams in March and of them, 92.3% have passed. Girls have performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41%. The complete results will be available on the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 9 am and are available on the official websites soon.





District Pass Percentage (In %) Tiruppur 97.12 Erode 96.99 Coimbatore 96.39 Virudhu Nagar 96.26 Namakkal 96.06