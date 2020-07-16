  • Home
TN 12th Result 2020: Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are the second and third best performing districts.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

TN 12th Result 2020: Tiruppur Is Top Performing District With 97.12%
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN 12th Result 2020 today. Tiruppur district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12%. Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are the second and third best performing districts. Virudhu Nagar and Namakkal with 96.26% and 96.06% respectively make the top five. The highest pass percentage for both boys and girls have been recorded in Tiruppur district. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 98.04% and boys have scored a pass percentage of 95.98% in the district.

A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams in March and of them, 92.3% have passed. Girls have performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41%. The complete results will be available on the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 9 am and are available on the official websites soon.


District

Pass Percentage (In %)

Tiruppur

97.12

Erode

96.99

Coimbatore

96.39

Virudhu Nagar

96.26

Namakkal

96.06

