TN 12th Result 2020: Tiruppur Is Top Performing District With 97.12%
TN 12th Result 2020: Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are the second and third best performing districts.
The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the TN 12th Result 2020 today. Tiruppur district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12%. Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39%, are the second and third best performing districts. Virudhu Nagar and Namakkal with 96.26% and 96.06% respectively make the top five. The highest pass percentage for both boys and girls have been recorded in Tiruppur district. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 98.04% and boys have scored a pass percentage of 95.98% in the district.
A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the 12th or ‘Plus Two’ exams in March and of them, 92.3% have passed. Girls have performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%, over four percentage points higher than the boys’ 89.41%. The complete results will be available on the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 9 am and are available on the official websites soon.
District
Pass Percentage (In %)
Tiruppur
97.12
Erode
96.99
Coimbatore
96.39
Virudhu Nagar
96.26
Namakkal
96.06