Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021: SSLC or 10th result 2021 of Tamil Nadu will be announced on Monday, August 23. TN SSLC result 2021 will be available on board websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. There was no board exam in Tamil Nadu this year and the Directorate of Government Examinations is declaring the result with students’ performance in past examinations.

The login credentials for TN SSLC result are registration number and date of birth.

10th Result 2021 Tamil Nadu: Where To Check

There are three official websites for TN 10th result – dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Apart from these, the result will also be available on some private websites like manabadi, examresult and indiaresults.

Students are advised to visit an official website on the result day, and use unofficial websites only if the official ones are not accessible.

TN 10th Result 2021: How To Check

Follow these steps to download Tamil Nadu 10th result:

Go to dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in and click on the SSLC result link. Login with registration number and date of birth. Download the marks memo and take a printout.

TN DGE will distribute the hard copies of marks memo on a later date.

Prior to Tamil Nadu 10th result 2021, TNDGE had announced HSE or Class 12 final results.

A total of 8,18,129 students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 8,16,473 students passed.

Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without exam this year.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the ex-Chief Minister had said.