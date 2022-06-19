TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board To Announce SSLC, Plus Two Results Tomorrow
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu HSC and SSLC results will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference at Anna Centenary Library tomorrow.
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 results will be announced on Monday, June 20. The Tamil Nadu HSC and SSLC results will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference at Anna Centenary Library tomorrow.
As per the schedule The TNDGE will declare the TN Plus Two result 2022 at 9:30 am, and SSLC exam results at 12 noon on the official websites-- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To check the TN Board results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. TN 10th, 12th board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge1.tn.nic.in
- dge2.nic.in
- dge.tn.nic.in
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.
- Click on the result designated link
- Enter your roll number and date of birth.
- Your Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result will appear on the screen.
- Submit and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two results 2022.