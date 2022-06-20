  • Home
TN HSC, SSLC Results Live: Tamil Nadu Board 12th, 10th Results 2022 Today; Direct Link

TN Class 12 Result 2022, TN Class 10 Result 2022 Live: The Plus Two result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am, while SSLC result at 12 noon. Check 10th, 12th results at tnresults.nic.in

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 5:40 am IST

TN HSC, SSLC Results Live: Tamil Nadu Board 12th, 10th Results 2022 Today; Direct Link
Check TN SSLC, HSC results 2022 at tnresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce TN HSC result 2022, TN SSLC result 2022 today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am, while Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon. The students can check their TN Class 12 result, TN Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- tnresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022, Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites- results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022, Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022, students will have to login with their credentials- roll number, date of birth.

TN HSC Result 2022, TN SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Result Online At Tnresults.nic.in

  1. Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the result designated link
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. Your Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.
  5. Submit and download the result
  6. Take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent to clear the TN Class 10, 12 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in both the HSC, SSLC exams was 100 percent. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment as the SSLC, HSC exams 2022 got cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Live updates

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu Board to announce Class 12, 10 results today; Know result time, direct link, websites, how to download scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

05:40 AM IST
June 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2022: Know Evaluation Criteria Of Last Year

Last year, for the evaluation of HSC, Plus Two students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to Class 10 board exam scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was given to Plus One (Class 11) exams and 30 per cent to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. 



05:28 AM IST
June 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Last Year 10th, 12th Result Analysis

In 2021, the pass percentage in both the Class 10, 12 exams was 100 per cent. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, as the SSLC, HSC exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

 

05:25 AM IST
June 20, 2022

Manabadi Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks

The students need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all the subjects in HSC, Class 12 to be considered as pass. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the SSLC and HS compartment exams. Read More

05:22 AM IST
June 20, 2022

TN 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official websites-- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on the result designated link
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Your Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th result will appear on the screen
  • Submit and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two results 2022.
05:21 AM IST
June 20, 2022

TN HSC Result 2022 At 9:30 AM: Private Websites To Check

TN HSC result 2022 will be announced today at 9:30 am. The students can check Class 12 result 2022 on the private website- manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.   

05:18 AM IST
June 20, 2022

TN SSLC Result 2022, TN HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check

  1. tnresults.nic.in 
  2. results.gov.in 
  3. dge.tn.nic.in
  4. dge.tn.gov.in.
05:15 AM IST
June 20, 2022

TN SSLC Result 2022: Know Class 10 Result Time

TN SSLC result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon. Check Class 10 result on the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in

05:09 AM IST
June 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2022 At What Time?

Tamil Nadu Board 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 AM. The students can download their scorecard on the official website- tnresults.nic.in

05:00 AM IST
June 20, 2022

TN Class 12 Result 2022, TN Class 10 Result 2022 Today

Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022, Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022 will be announced on Monday, June 20. TN HSC result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am, while TN SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon.  

 

