Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TN SSLC, HSC results 2022 at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce TN HSC result 2022, TN SSLC result 2022 today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am, while Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon. The students can check their TN Class 12 result, TN Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- tnresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022, Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites- results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the Tamil Nadu board 12th result 2022, Tamil Nadu board 10th result 2022, students will have to login with their credentials- roll number, date of birth.

TN HSC Result 2022, TN SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Result Online At Tnresults.nic.in

Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result designated link Enter your application number and date of birth. Your Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Submit and download the result Take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent to clear the TN Class 10, 12 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in both the HSC, SSLC exams was 100 percent. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment as the SSLC, HSC exams 2022 got cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.