Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date, Time Confirmed

Tamil Nadu plus one or class 11 result will be announced on July 31. The result will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) which will also release the result for class 12 re-sit examination.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 3:07 pm IST

Tamil Nadu plus one result date and time has been confirmed
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu plus one or class 11 result will be announced on July 31. The result will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) which will also release the result for class 12 re-sit examination. Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan confirmed the result date and time on Twitter.

"Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," he wrote on Twitter in Tamil.

A source close to the board also told NDTV that Tamil Nadu +1 result will be released at 9.30 am and will be available on the official results portal.

The TN +1 result will be available on the following websites:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

TN plus one result will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by students to their respective schools.

The Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results were announced on July 16. Along with HSC or plus two results, the board had also released result for HSE (+1) Arrears exam held in March this year.

In class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu this year, total 92.3 per cent students passed. The pass percentage of girls was better than boys.

Among the districts, Tirupur had the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99 per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were second and third. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 86.21 per cent.




