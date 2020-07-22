Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Expected This Week

Tamil Nadu plus one result will be announced this week

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) is expected to announce plus one or class 11 results this week. An official from the board said that Tamil Nadu +1 result will be announced this week and then the board will begin preparations to announce Tamil Nadu SSLC or 10th results.

The results for Tamil Nadu plus one exam will be released on the official results portal for exams held by TNDGE, 'tnresults.nic.in'.

Apart from official websites, Tamil Nadu Plus One results will be available on an app hosted by NIC and also through SMS service (which will be provided for candidates who had registered their mobile numbers with TN DGE; and SMS with the TN 11th results will be sent to the registered numbers).

The Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results were announced on July 16. Along with HSC or plus two results, the board had also released result for HSE (+1) Arrears exam held in March this year.

In class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu this year, total 92.3 per cent students passed. The pass percentage of girls was better than boys.

Among the districts, Tirupur had the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99 per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were second and third. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 86.21 per cent.