TN +1 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Plus One result has been released

Tamil Nadu 11th result has been declared. Total 96.04 per cent students have passed this year. The TN plus one result is available online. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has also released the result for class 12 re-sit exams. Tamil Nadu Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan had announced the plus one result date and time on Twitter.

Students can check TN +1 result on any of the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on plus one result link.

Step three: Entre the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

TN Plus One Result 2020: Direct Download Link

TN plus one result will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by students to their respective schools.

The Tamil Nadu HSC or 12th results were announced on July 16. Along with HSC or plus two results, the board had also released result for HSE (+1) Arrears exam held in March this year. The Directorate is expected to release SSC or class 10 results soon.

In class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu this year, total 92.3 per cent students passed. The pass percentage of girls was better than boys.

Among the districts, Tirupur had the highest pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. Erode with 96.99 per cent and Coimbatore with 96.39 per cent, were second and third. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 86.21 per cent.