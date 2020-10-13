Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE Answer Key 2020 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination(TBJEE) has released the Tripura JEE (TJEE) answer key on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the official website to download the TJEE answer key 2020. The TJEE 2020 was held on September 26, 2020.

Earlier, the authorities had released the Model answer key of TJEE. Candidates were allowed to send feedback on the provisional answers with “with proper and brief explanation” up to October 8.

The TJEE answer key has correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance examination. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable score.

Download TJEE Answer Key(Final)

Steps To Download TJEE Answer Key

Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in. Click on the ‘final answer key of TJEE 2020’ link Download and save the answer key.

As the final answer key has been released, TJEE result 2020 can be expected soon.

TJEE is a state-level entrance test held every year for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Paramedical courses.