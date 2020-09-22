TJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Check Direct Link, How To download Hall Ticket

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, or TBJEE, has released Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE 2020 admit card on its official website. To appear in TJEE 2020 exam, candidates can download the TJEE 2020 admit card online from tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2020. Candidates must carry their TJEE 2020 admit card along with a valid photo ID on the day of TJEE exam, failing to which they won’t be allowed to enter the TJEE exam hall.

TJEE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link





TJEE Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website- tbjee.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads “To download the admit card please login now”

Step 3. A new window will appear on the screen

Step 4. Log in by entering your credentials

Step 5. TJEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the TJEE hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.