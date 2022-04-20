TJEE 2022: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam Admit Card Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
TJEE Admit Card 2022: The Tripura JEE 2022 admit card has been released on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE Admit Card 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for its engineering entrance exam – TJEE 2022. The TJEE 2022 admit card has been released on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. Candidates who will appear in the Tripura JEE exam 2022 can download the TBJEE hall ticket using their registration number and password.
The TJEE exam is scheduled to be held in 3 slots for all candidates on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The answer key will be made available on April 29, 2022.
TJEE 2022 Admit Card 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.
- Click on the "Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021" link.
- Enter your registration number and password.
- The TJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.
TJEE 2022 Admit Card 2022: Direct Link
Tripura JEE exam 2022 is conducted for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses. For more details on TJEE 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.
