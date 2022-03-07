TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
TJEE 2022: Candidates can apply for the Tripura JEE 2022 exam on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close registration for its engineering entrance exam – TJEE 2022 today, March 7. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura JEE 2022 exam can register themselves on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.
Candidates will have to pay a mandatory application/examination fee while applying for TBJEE 2022. For general male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550, and for SC/ST male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 450.
Female and BPL (male and female) candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 350. The payment can be made through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
Tripura TJEE 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Start filling the application form and upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.
- Pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form.
- After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references.
Tripura JEE 2022 Registration: Direct Link
Tripura JEE exam 2022 will be conducted for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses. TBJEE 2022 exam will be conducted in 3 slots for all candidates on April 27.
For more details on TJEE 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.