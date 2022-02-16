TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Application Form Released; Direct Link, How To Register

Image credit: Shutterstock The registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will end on March 2.

Tripura TJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the registration process for its engineering entrance exam – TJEE 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura JEE exam can now fill the application forms and register online on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the online registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will end on March 2.

TBJEE 2022 exam date has also been announced. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in 3 slots for all candidates on April 27.

Tripura TJEE 2022: Important Dates

TBJEE registration starts - February 16, 2022

Last date to apply - March 2, 2022

TBJEE 2022 exam - April 27, 2022

Tripura TJEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in. Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link. Enter your login credentials. Start filling the application form and upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures. Pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form. After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references.

Tripura JEE 2022 Registration: Direct Link

For more details on TJEE 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.