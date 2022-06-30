TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Result Declared At Tbjee.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

TJEE 2022 result declared

TJEE Result 2022: The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022 result has been declared. The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced the TJEE result 2022 on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. To check the TBJEE result 2022, the candidates will need to enter their email ID/registration number and password.

The Tripura JEE result 2022 contains personal details, subject-wise marks, total marks and the rank of every individual. The authorities has also released the common TJEE 2022 merit list for both PCB and PCM groups on the official website.

TJEE Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Result 2022" link Enter your registration number and password. Submit and download the TBJEE 2022 result.

TJEE Result 2022: Direct Link

Tripura JEE exam 2022 was held for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses in offline mode on April 27.