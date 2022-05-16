TJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared Next Week; Here’s How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE 2022 result will be declared next week

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will release the result of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, or TJEE 2022, next week. The TBJEE released the TJEE model answer key 2022 on May 4, 2022 and the candidates are now waiting for their TJEE result 2022. The TBJEE will declare the TJEE result 2022 on the official website- tbjee.nic.in on the fourth week of May. Candidates who have appeared for TJEE on April 27, can visit the official website to check the TJEE remit list, once it is declared. (Also read: )

“The result of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination may be published in the last week of May, 2022. However, some changes may take place due to unavoidable circumstances. The Board shall publish the Merit list on the basis of the merit. This list includes the candidates who will appear in the examination qualifying the criteria fixed by the Board on consideration of all the aspects. Result will be published through Board’s website. The Board does not keep any provision for post publication review at any stage and so will not entertain any such application in this regard, ” the TBJEE on the official prospectus said.

To see the TJEE result 2022, candidates have to log in to the website by submitting the credentials in the required section. The TJEE result will contain personal details, subject-wise marks, total marks and the rank of every individual. The TJEE 2022 counselling process will be done in June or July, 2022 tentatively.

TJEE 2022 Result: How To Check

Once the Tripura JEE result 2022 is out, candidates can follow these steps to view and download their scorecard.