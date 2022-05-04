TJEE 2022 Model Answer Key Released At Tbjee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE 2022 model answer key released

TJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE model answer key 2022. Candidates can check and download the TJEE 2022 provisional answer key through the official website- tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura JEE 2022 exam was conducted in offline mode on April 27. The answer key has been released for four different subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The TBJEE has also allowed candidates to raise objections against TJEE 2022 model answer key. The last date to raise objections or provide feedback on Tripura JEE answer key 2022 is May 7 (upto 5 pm).

"Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM," TBJEE said in a statement.

Objections, if any, should be submitted with justification through e-mail at tjeefeedback@gmail.com. After considering all the objections raised by the candidates, the exam authority will release the Tripura JEE 2022 final answer key.

TJEE Answer Key 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - tbjee.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'TBJEE Model Answer Key 2022' link. TJEE 2022 model answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

TJEE Answer Key 2022: Direct Link