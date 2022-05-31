TJEE 2022 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download

  • Home
TJEE 2022 Final Answer Key: The TBJEE has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022 final answer key. The Tripura JEE answer key 2022 has been released for four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 31, 2022 4:55 pm IST

TJEE 2022 final answer key released
Image credit: Shutterstock

TJEE 2022 Final Answer Key: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE 2022 final answer key. The Tripura JEE answer key 2022 has been released for four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates can check and download the TBJEE 2022 final answer key through the official website- tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura JEE 2022 exam was conducted in offline mode on April 27.

The final answer key has been formed in response to candidates' objections and challenges with the TJEE 2022 model answer keys. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the Tripura JEE model answer key 2022 till May 7, which was released on May 2. Based on the objections received, TBJEE released the final answer key on May 30, 2022.

TBJEE is also expected to announce the Tripura JEE exam result 2022 soon. Once declared the TJEE result will be available on the official website- tbjee.nic.in. The TBJEE result 2022 will contain personal details, subject-wise marks, total marks and the rank of every individual.

TJEE 2022 Final Answer Key: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website - tbjee.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Final answer key of TBJEE-2022' link.
  3. TJEE 2022 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Download it and take a printout for future references.

TJEE Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination

