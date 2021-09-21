TJEE 2021: Tripura Board Releases Result, Merit List Of PCM, PCB Groups

Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE result 2021 released at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Board has released a common merit list both for the Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups. The common merit list contains TJEE results that have been arranged in the order of merit of the candidates who appeared in the TJEE 2021 exam in the PCM and PCB groups. All students who have qualified in the TJEE 2021 have to register for online counselling from September 21 to 24. Candidates need to login with their own User ID and password for online registration.

Guidelines and a list of the required documents will be available at tbjee.nic.in.

As per the data shared by the Board, the merit list of the PCM group contains the merit positions of 1,560 candidates who appeared in the PCM group along with their roll number, category (SC or ST, where applicable) and quota.

Merit list of PCB group contains the merit positions of 3,081 candidates who appeared in PCB group along with their roll number, category (SC or ST, where applicable) and quota.

Direct Link

The available seats from Central Pool as well as the state in PCM and PCB groups will be distributed amongst the eligible candidates based on the common merit list, the Board has said.

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will conduct online counselling for the distribution of available seats in different professional courses amongst the eligible candidates based on the common merit list.

Online registration, upload of documents and choice filling for counselling is mandatory to get a seat by a candidate. No candidate will be considered for allotment of any seat unless he or she comes through the process of online counselling.

TJEE 2021: Name Of The First Three Candidates

PCM Group

Ishita Das

Nabarun Bhattacharjee

Maanjit Majumder

PCB Group

Ishita Das

Souradeep Das

Nabarun Bhattacharjee

TJEE 2021 Counselling: Documents Required

A candidate must upload the following documents at the time of registration for online counselling:

(a) Mark-sheet of Higher Secondary

(b) (+2 stage) or equivalent examination.

(c) Residency proof

(d) PRTC (not citizenship certificate)’ related certificates

(e) Age proof: admit card of Madhyamik examination or equivalent or birth certificate.

(f) Caste (SC/ST) certificate of the candidate from the appropriate authority where applicable.

(g) Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate issued by a competent authority approved by the state government.

(h) Ex-Serviceman Certificate (ESM) from Directorate of Sainik Welfare

In the online counselling process, the Board will allocate the seat of candidate's choice in order of merit position of common merit list from PCB and PCM groups separately.

“Selection of candidate for a particular course to a certain College/University will be subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, if any of the respective institution, from where seat is sponsored,” the official notice read.

The programme schedule for online counselling will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website tbjee.nic.in for updates.