TISSNET Result Expected Today; Here’s How To Check

TISSNET result 2021 will be available on the official website of the institute - admissions.tiss.edu.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 11:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

TISSNET Result Expected Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The result of Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) is expected today, March 16, as per the timeline mentioned on the TISS website. When announced, TISSNET result 2021 will be available on the official website of the institute - admissions.tiss.edu. To access and download the result, candidates will have to login with their credentials. The result link will also be available through the institute website tiss.edu.

TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 for the admission to MA programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan). TISSNET was held in computer based mode for 100 multiple choice questions.

TISSNET 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to tiss.edu

Step 2: Login at the candidate’s portal with credentials including application numbers

Step 3: Submit and download the TISSNET result and score card

TISSNET Sectional Cut-Off

  • GN, EWS, KM and AF – 35% i.e. 14 Marks

  • PWD and OBC(NC) – 30% i.e. 12 Marks

  • SC and ST – No sectional cut off applied

