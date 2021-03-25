TISSNET 2021 result has been released

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has released the TISSNET 2021 result for the MA entrance test. All those who have appeared for the national-level entrance test can visit the official site, tiss.edu, to download the TISSNET 2021 scorecard. Candidates will be required to enter the user ID and password in the result link provided on the official website to download TISSNET 2021 scorecard.

The official website is down at the moment due to a heavy traffic load. Candidates are advised to stay calm and check the official site after a while.

Candidates who took the test can also download the TISSNET 2021 scorecard through the direct link provided here.

How To Check TISSNET Result 2021

To check the results of TISSNET 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TISS, tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the TISS NET 2021 result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: Download the TISS NET 2021 scorecard

The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 for admission to postgraduate programmes offered by six different campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences--Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, BALM Chennai, Hyderabad and MGAHD Nagaland.

The Programme Aptitude Test (PAT) and the interview rounds will be held for the shortlisted candidates in the upcoming months.

TISSNET carries 30 per cent weightage and PAT or MAT carries 30 per cent weightage on the final selection of the candidates. The personal interview round will be held for a total of 100 marks and it will carry 30 per cent weightage in preparation of the final merit list. The institute will also release a waitlist of each programme on its official site.

At the time of admission, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree. Those who await the result of the final semester examination will be given admission provisionally. If a candidate fails to meet the eligibility requirements, his/her candidature will be cancelled without any intimation.