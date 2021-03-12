TISSNET Result To Be Released On March 16

Tata Institute of Social Sciences will declare the result for its entrance examination TISSNET 2021 on March 16 at its official website www.tiss.edu.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 1:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences will declare the result for its entrance examination TISSNET 2021 on March 16 at its official website www.tiss.edu. The candidates can download their result by logging into the admission portal using their email id and password. The TISSNET result card will bear details such as the candidate's name, roll number and the qualifying status in the exam.

TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 21 as a qualifying exam for TISS Programmes Aptitude Test (TISS PAT). The selected candidates will have to appear for the second entrance test followed by a personal interview.

After the personal interview TISS will release the merit lists for different courses. The selected candidates will have to participate in the document verification process and pay the admission fee to book their seats.

TISSNET is conducted for admission to MA, MSc and Integrated Degree programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan).

TISS PAT is a programme specific test that will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes. Different tests will be conducted depending on the courses chosen by the candidates.

Another entrance exam called TISS MAT will be conducted for two courses including MA Human Resource Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) and MA Organisation Development, Change and Leadership (ODCL) of Mumbai campus.

