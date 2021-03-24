TISSNET Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 1:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will announce the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) result tomorrow, March 25. Originally scheduled to be declared on March 16, the institute informed that TISSNET result would be declared on March 19. However, the latest notification has pushed the result date to March 25, 2021.

TISSNET was held on February 20 at designated examination centres across the nation in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who have appeared for TISSNET for admission to postgraduate programmes can check the results on the official website, tiss.edu. To access the TISSNET results, students will be required to login at the candidate’s portal using their registration number and password.

The TISSNET result 2021 consists of details such as- candidate’s registration number, name, TISSNET score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.

How To Check TISSNET Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA section

Step 3 Login using the credentials including application number and password on the next window

Step 4: Upon successful login, TISSNET scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the result, and take a print out for further use.

Admission to postgraduate programmes at TISS comprises two stages, TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). TISS will declare the final result of TISSNET 2021 after considering the performances of candidates in the entrance test, programme aptitude test and interview.

This final TISSNET 2021 result will be released in the form of a score card mentioning the marks secured by the candidate in all the stages.

