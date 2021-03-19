TISSNET Result To Be Declared Today

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will announce the result of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at its official website, tiss.edu.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 7:54 am IST

TISS will announce the result of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will announce the result of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at its official website, tiss.edu. The candidates who have appeared for the computer-based test on February 20 can check the result by logging into the examination portal using their credentials. The result will also be available on the TISSNET website admissions.tiss.edu.

The institute held the entrance test for the aspirants seeking admission to Master of Arts programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan).

How To Check TISSNET 2021 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: Go to TISSNET 2021 portal

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login credentials

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, and take a print out for further reference

Once the TISSNET result is declared, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

TISS PAT is a programme specific test that will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes.

The final merit list will be released with the names of the qualifying candidates. TISS will then conduct counselling rounds. The selected candidates will have to participate in the document verification process and pay the admission fee to book their seats.

TISSNET Result
