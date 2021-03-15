TISSNET 2021 Result Tomorrow

The TISSNET results 2021 will be declared tomorrow. The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will publish the TISSNET result on the official website of the institute. Candidates can check the institute’s National Entrance Test (TISSNET) results on tiss.edu. TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 at multiple exam centres across the country.

TISSNET 2021 was conducted for the admission to MA programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan). TISSNET was held in computer based mode for 100 multiple choice questions.

TISSNET 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to tiss.edu

Step 2: Login at the candidate’s portal with credentials including application numbers

Step 3: Submit and download the TISSNET result and score card

Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes had to attend only one test and the TISSNET score will be valid for all the programmes applied for. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked. Admission to masters programmes at TISS comprises two stages, first TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).