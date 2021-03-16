Tata Institute of Social Science will announce the result of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) on March 19

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced that the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) result, which was supposed to be announced today, will now be declared on March 19. All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the result at the official site, tiss.edu. TISSNET was held on February 20 at multiple examination centres across the country in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The institute held TISSNET 2021 for the aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) Master of Arts programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan).

TISSNET Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA section

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Login using your credentials- application number and password

Step 5: Upon successful login, a TISSNET scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result, and take a print out for further use.

Admission to masters programmes at TISS comprises two stages, the first TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET), and the second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

No separate intimation letters will be sent to the candidates shortlisted for the next round. The status of candidates, qualified or disqualified, will be available on the institute’s candidate login page.

The candidates are required to check their login page periodically to get the status of shortlisting and instructions for further steps in the admission process.

All selection status of admission including merit list, waiting list, not selected, will be displayed on the students’ login page.