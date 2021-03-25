Image credit: Shutterstock TISSNET result 2021 will be available at admissions.tiss.edu (representational photo)

TISSNET result: Result of the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 will be announced today, March 25. The result has been delayed twice before and earlier it was scheduled to be released on March 19. When announced, TISSNET result 2021 will be available on the official website and candidates will be able to check their individual results using their credentials.

The TISSNET 2021 result was originally scheduled for March 16, 2021. The entrance exam was held on February 20 at designated centres across the country in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here is the official schedule of TISSNET result 2021:

Steps To Check TISSNET Result

Step 1: Go to the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA section

Step 3 Login with your credentials, including application number and password on the next window

Step 4: Submit. TISSNET scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further use.

TISS MA admission comprises two stages – TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

TISS will declare the final result after considering candidates’ performances in the entrance test, programme aptitude test and personal interview.

The final result will be released in the form of a scorecard containing the marks secured in all the stages.

TISSNET result 2021 will mention the following details: Name and registration number of the candidate, TISSNET Score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.







