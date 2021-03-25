TISSNET result 2021 has been announced on the official website

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the result for TISSNET 2021 today, March 25. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website,tiss.edu. TISSNET result 2021 has a mention of the following details- name and registration number of the candidate, TISSNET score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.

TISSNET Result 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official site of TISS, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA programme section

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login credentials--application number and password.

Step 4: TISSNET scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the TISSNET result and take a print out for future reference

Now, the candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for TISS Programme Aptitude Test and Management Aptitude Test (PAT/MAT) and/or personal interview. Only those who meet the TISSNET cut-off will receive call letters for the next round.

The institute will release the schedule of these rounds on the official site soon.

The written test carries 40 per cent weightage, while PAT and interview carry 30 per cent score each. The final results comprising total marks have been announced today.