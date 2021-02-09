TISSNET Admit Card 2021 Released, Exam On February 20

The admit card of Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) has been released in an online mode. All the registered candidates who will be appearing in the entrance exam can download the TISSNET admit card 2021 from the official website - tiss.edu. The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 will be conducted on February 20, 2021, in a computer-based mode.

In order to download the TISSNET 2021 admit card, candidates will be required to enter their user ID and password in the login portal. The admit card of TISSNET 2021 carries important details such as the candidate's name, photograph, signature, date of birth, exam centre, and timing of exam.

Candidates are required to carry their TISSNET 2021 admit card along with a government photo ID proof to the examination centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre without TISSNET admit card 2021.

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy in TISSNET admit card 2021, he/she should contact the authorities immediately.

How To Download TISSNET Admit Card 2021

Step 1. Go to the official website of TISS- tiss.edu.

Step 2. Click on ‘Admission’

Step 3. Click on ‘View Application’ given next to ‘Masters in Arts Programmes’

Step 4. Enter the email ID and password in the given space.

Step 5. Click on the “Login” tab.

Step 6. Further, click on 'Hall Ticket Download' option given at the top of the screen.

Step 7. The TISSNET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8. Download the TISSNET admit card and take its print out.