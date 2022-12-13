TISSNET 2023: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow At Tiss.edu

Image credit: Shutterstock TISS NET 2023

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 registration process will begin from tomorrow, December 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website - tiss.edu. The registration window will remain open till January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes in any of the two campuses of TISS in order of preference.

After confirming the data filled in the application form, no changes will be allowed and in such cases the changes suggested will not be considered for any selection process for admission. The application fee once paid while filling out the application form will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Short-listed candidates will be called for the second round of online assessment which will be held in April 2023. The merit list will be created using the preferences filled in by the candidate during the application process.

The minimum eligibility requirement to apply for TISSNET is that a candidate should have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of a minimum of three or four years duration or its equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India. However, some master's degree programmes will have additional or specific eligibility requirements and candidates can check the programme-specific eligibility criteria on the official website.

TISS PG admission 2023 is open for 57 masters (five one-year programmes, 51 two-year programmes, three years BEd MEd programme and three PG Diploma programmes.