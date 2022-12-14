TISSNET 2023: Registration Begins Today; Steps To Apply

TISSNET 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) Mumbai will start the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 registration today, December 14. Aspiring candidates can fill out the TISSNET 2023 application form through the official website - tiss.edu. Candidates must thoroughly read the information brochure before filling-in the online application form. The last date to register for TISSNET examination is January 15, 2023.

Recommended: Know all about TISS NET- A complete guide. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

As per the official release, TISS PG admission 2023 is open for 57 Masters' programmes which include five one-year programmes, 51 two-year programmes, three years BEd, MEd programme and 3 PG Diploma programmes. TISS PG admission 2023 is open for 57 Masters' programmes which include five one-year programmes, 51 two-year Programmes, three years BEd, MEd programme and 3 PG Diploma programmes.

The candidates should have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of a minimum of three or four years duration or its equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India. The TISS NET will be conducted online in computer based test (CBT) mode at different centres between January 28 to February 28, 2023.

TISSNET 2023 Application Form- Steps To Apply

Visit to the official website of TISSNET 2023. Register online by using a valid email address. Now re-login by using the credentials and fill out the application form Upload scanned copies of relevant documents and pay the registration fee Click on the “Submit” tab and take a print of the application form for future reference.

Click here for more Education News