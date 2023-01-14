TISSNET 2023 Hall Ticket, Exam Dates Out; Apply Till January 28

TISSNET 2023 hall ticket, exam dates out

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) Mumbai has announced the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 admit card and exam dates. As per the official announcement, the TISSNET hall ticket will be available for download from February 16 and the online examination will be held from 2 pm to 3.40 pm on February 25, 2023. Along with this TISS Mumbai has also extended the application form last date.

Recommended: Know all about TISS NET- A complete guide. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

Candidates can now register for the TISSNET 2023 exam till January 28, 2023. Earlier, the last date to fill out online application form was January 15. Eligible candidates can register for a maximum of three programmes in any of the two campuses of TISS in order of preference. The candidates who have completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of a minimum of three or four years duration or its equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India are eligible to apply for the programme.

TISS is conducting the National Entrance Test for candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programmes. The Institute is offering 57 masters (five one-year programmes, 51 two-year programmes, three years BEd MEd programme and three PG Diploma programmes through TISSNET 2023.

TISSNET 2023 Application Form: How To Apply Online