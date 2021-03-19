TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates: MA Scorecard To Be Released Today
TISSNET 2021 Result: Tata Institute of Social Science will release the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at the official websites, tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu.
Tata Institute of Social Science will release the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at the official websites, tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu. The institute will also declare the TISSNET cut-off 2021 along with the result. All the qualified candidates will be invited to appear in the Programme Aptitude Test (PAT) and personal interview at various campuses of TISS.
The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 at designated examination centres. The admit card of TISSNET 2021 was issued on February 8.
TISSNET 2021 exam was held for admission to MA programmes offered at six campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, BALM Chennai, Hyderabad and MGAHD Nagaland.
Follow TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates Here:
TISS PAT 2021
TISS has announced a programme specific test--TISS PAT (TISS Programme Aptitude Test) as the second stage of admissions. The aptitude test will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes before the personal interview round. Only those candidates who clear the TISSNET 2021 exam will receive the call letters for TISS PAT 2021 exam.
TISSNET 2021 Cut-Off Marks
TISSNET cut-off will be released along with the result. Candidates must note that the cut-off marks will be different for each course.
5 Simple Steps To Check TISSNET 2021 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu
Step 2: Go to TISSNET 2021 portal
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the result, and take a print out for further reference
TISSNET 2021 Result Today
