  • TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates: MA Scorecard To Be Released Today
Live

TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates: MA Scorecard To Be Released Today

TISSNET 2021 Result: Tata Institute of Social Science will release the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at the official websites, tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 12:13 pm IST

TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates: MA Scorecard To Be Released Today
New Delhi:

Tata Institute of Social Science will release the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at the official websites, tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu. The institute will also declare the TISSNET cut-off 2021 along with the result. All the qualified candidates will be invited to appear in the Programme Aptitude Test (PAT) and personal interview at various campuses of TISS.

Download TISS NET previous year question papers along with answers.

The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 at designated examination centres. The admit card of TISSNET 2021 was issued on February 8.

TISSNET 2021 exam was held for admission to MA programmes offered at six campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, BALM Chennai, Hyderabad and MGAHD Nagaland.

Follow TISSNET 2021 Result Live Updates Here:

Live updates

12:13 PM IST
March 19, 2021

TISS PAT 2021

TISS has announced a programme specific test--TISS PAT (TISS Programme Aptitude Test) as the second stage of admissions. The aptitude test will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes before the personal interview round. Only those candidates who clear the TISSNET 2021 exam will receive the call letters for TISS PAT 2021 exam.



12:10 PM IST
March 19, 2021

TISSNET 2021 Cut-Off Marks

TISSNET cut-off will be released along with the result. Candidates must note that the cut-off marks will be different for each course. 

12:06 PM IST
March 19, 2021

5 Simple Steps To Check TISSNET 2021 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: Go to TISSNET 2021 portal

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the result, and take a print out for further reference

12:05 PM IST
March 19, 2021

TISSNET 2021 Result Today

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will declare the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at tiss.edu. Candidates can check the result by logging into the examination portal using their credentials.

