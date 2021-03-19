TISS will announce the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at tiss.edu

Tata Institute of Social Science will release the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) today at the official websites, tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu. The institute will also declare the TISSNET cut-off 2021 along with the result. All the qualified candidates will be invited to appear in the Programme Aptitude Test (PAT) and personal interview at various campuses of TISS.

The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 was held on February 20 at designated examination centres. The admit card of TISSNET 2021 was issued on February 8.

TISSNET 2021 exam was held for admission to MA programmes offered at six campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tuljapur, BALM Chennai, Hyderabad and MGAHD Nagaland.

