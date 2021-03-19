TISSNET 2021 Result Delayed Again, To Be Released On March 25

TISSNET result delayed

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will declare the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) result on March 25. The TISSNET result which was scheduled to be released today will now be declared on March 25 at the official site, tiss.edu. When announced, candidates who have appeared for TISSNET for admission to the institute’s postgraduate programmes can check the results on the official website. To access the TISSNET results, students have to login at the candidate’s portal using their credentials.

Recommended: Download TISS NET previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

This is the second time that the institute has changed the TISSNET result date. Earlier, it was due for release on March 16, 2021. TISSNET was held on February 20 at designated centres across the country in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

TISSNET result delayed again (Source: tiss.edu)

How To Check TISSNET Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA section

Step 3 Login using the credentials including application number and password on the next window

Step 4: Upon successful login, TISSNET scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the result, and take a print out for further use.

Admission to postgraduate programmes at TISS comprises two stages, TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). TISS will declare the final result of TISSNET 2021 after considering the performances of candidates in the entrance test, programme aptitude test and interview. This final TISSNET 2021 result will be released in the form of a scorecard containing the marks secured in all the stages.

The following details will be mentioned on the TISSNET result 2021 -- Registration number of the candidate, name of the candidate, TISSNET Score, name of the programme, qualifying status for the next round and cut-off marks.