TISSNET 2021 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

TISS National Entrance Test (NET) result will be announced tomorrow.

The result of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) will be announced tomorrow, March 19. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website, tiss.edu, by using their login ID and password.

The result will include the candidates' name, registration number, qualifying status, scores, and cut-off marks.

The entrance test to masters programmes was held on February 20 at various centres across the nation.

TISSNET Result 2021: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result link’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login credentials

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, and take a print out for further reference

TISS selection process comprises of two stages-- TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). All the shortlisted candidates will be invited for the Aptitude Test and Personal Interview rounds.

The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses in Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).