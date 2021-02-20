TISSNET 2021 Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Dress Code

TISSNET 2021 Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Prohibited Items

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will conduct the institute’s National Entrance Test (TISSNET) today, February 20, from 2 pm to 3:40 pm at multiple examination centres across the country. TISSNET is conducted for admission to MA, MSc and Integrated Degree programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan)

The examination will be held in a computer-based mode. TISSNET 2021 admit cards have already been issued by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences through the official website, tiss.edu.

Candidates must report at the exam centre as per the indicated reporting time. As the exam is being conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must ensure that they wear a mask at all times in the exam centre, and follow physical distancing norms.

The authorities have not specified a dress code for the TISSNET examination, however, candidates are advised to dress appropriately.

The institute has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are expected to be followed by all the aspirants. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols so that students and the exam functionaries attending the exam centres are safe.

TISSNET will be held for 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the final score will be valid for all the programmes applied for. No marks will be deducted for wrong answers marked in TISSNET 2021.

Admission to masters programmes at TISS comprises two stages- TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) followed by Online Personal Interview (OPI).