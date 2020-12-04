TISSNET 2021 Application Begins; Details Here

The online registration for Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) begins. Candidates can fill the TISSNET 2021 application form online till January 15, 2021 at tiss.edu. The application for TISSNET is conducted for admission to MA programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses for the academic session 2021-23.

TISSNET 2021 Online Application -- Direct Link

TISS will also allow the candidates seeking admission to the institute to apply offline and post their TISSNET application form. As per TISSNET 2021 schedule released, the last date for the receipt of the application form by post is January 10, 2021. The entrance test of TISSNET, according to the TISSNET 2021 exam date is February 20, 2021.

TISSNET is a 100 minutes test consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISSNET score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

To Apply For TISSNET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tiss.edu or the direct link above

Step 2: Register with name, email IDs and date of birth

Step 3: Login again with the system-generated login ID

Step 4: Fill the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the TISSNET 2021 application fee

Step 7: Submit the TISSNET 2021 application form

Admission to masters programmes at TISS comprises two stages, first TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).