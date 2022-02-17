  • Home
TISS NET Admit Card 2022: The Tata Institute Of Social Science has released admit cards for the National Entrance Test – TISS NET 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 17, 2022 2:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

TISS NET Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s Direct Link
TISS NET admit card released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

TISS NET Admit Card 2022: The Tata Institute Of Social Science has released admit cards for the National Entrance Test – TISS NET 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can go to tiss.edu and download the TISS NET admit card 2022.

Recommended: Know all about TISS NET- A complete guide. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

“TISS NET hall ticket for masters programme 2022 is available now,” reads a message on the official website.
TISS NET 2022 admit card has been released today and it will be available for download till February 28.

The test will be held in two stages. The first test is a computer-based exam scheduled for February 26, from 2 to 3:40 pm.

Candidates who qualify in the test can appear for online assessments between May 24 and June 11.

TISS-NET will have 100 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs).

“Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISS-NET Score will be valid for all the programmes applied for. NO NEGATIVE MARKING applicable for TISS-NET for any programme. The medium of TISS-NET will be English,” reads an official notification.

Direct Link

