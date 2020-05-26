  • Home
TISS Mumbai COVID-19 Relief Initiative Reached Over 2,000 People

Sahay: Ek Aur Prayas by E-Cell, Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai delivered basic essentials in collaboration with AIMS Foundation, Red Crescent Society, and others.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 26, 2020 6:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: E-Cell, TISS Mumbai
New Delhi:

The entrepreneurship-cell, E-Cell, Tata Institute of Social Science, or TISS, Mumbai, has reached out to more than 2,000 people in the last 40 days of COVID-19 lockdown; delivering essential goods to them in need.

E-Cell, TISS collaborated with individuals, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), and government to run their relief programme.

“In the last 40 days, we have supported more than 2,000 people. We thank individuals, government, and non-government organisations who helped us,” E-Cell, TISS, said on social media.

“The journey started when due to lockdown, there were some people who were struggling to manage basic essentials of life. So to provide assistance to the families of migrant workers, daily wagers, and the poor, we started this initiative,” E-Cell, TISS, informed.

Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 hit state in India. So far, 52,667 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, according to the Government of India data.

Recently, an IIM Lucknow survey revealed that the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 lockdown is the biggest source of worry for the country.

Most people are not worried about the virus but the “economic impact it is likely to cause in the near future,” according to the survey.

