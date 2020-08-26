TISS Admission 2020: BA Merit List Out, Check Using Direct Link

  • Home
TISS admission 2020 result for BA in Social Sciences can check results at ba-admididons.tiss.edu.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:42 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, or TISS, has released the merit list of BA social sciences for 2020-23. Candidates who successfully applied for the programme on or before the last date and appeared in the qualifying exam can check their result from the official website, ba-admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS has also started the online personal interview process for its BA in Social Work programme.

TISS BA Admission 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can check the TISS BA merit list using this direct link:

TISS BA Admission 2020: Direct Link

TISS BA Merit List 2020: How To Check

To Check TISS BA Admission 2020 merit list from the official website, follow these steps:

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter your user ID (email ID) and password.

  3. Enter the security key and login.

Candidates who are selected in the merit list will become eligible to proceed further and apply for admission.

The institute has suggested candidates to use the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Internet Explorer browsers to check their result.

BA in Social Sciences is a three-year programme offered by the TISS Guwahati campus. Candidates who have passed 12th Class or Intermediate in any subject stream from a recognised board can apply for the programme. The medium of instruction for the programme is English.

