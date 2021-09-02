THE Rankings 2022 annouced; IISc Bangalore in top 350

The result of Times World University Rankings 2022 has been announced. In the overall category, UK’s University of Oxford has topped the list, while California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Stanford University stand at second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, at 301-350 position, is the only Indian institute in the top 350, followed by IIT Ropar, JS Academy of Higher Education and Research, IIT Indore, Allagappa University and Thapar University.

While IISC Bangalore has been placed at 301-350, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has been placed in the 351-400 bracket. As beyond 200, THE World University Rankings does not assign individual ranks but places institutions in brackets instead.

Ten Indian universities, including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Technology University (DTU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Panjab University have been placed in the 601-800 ranks. University of Delhi has been ranked on the 801-1,000 bracket.

Times Higher Education’s (THE) latest annual subject rankings include more than 1,600 universities from 99 countries and territories ranked across five areas -- Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer).

This year’s ranking, as per official data, analysed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.