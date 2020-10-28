Times World University Rankings 2021: IISC Bangalore Is The Only Institute In Top 100 For Engineering

The result of Times World University Rankings 2021 has been announced. In the overall category, US universities have bagged the first three spots in higher education across a variety of subjects. University of Oxford has topped the list, while Stanford University and Harvard University stand at second and third position, respectively.

As per the information shared on the official website, the University of Oxford tops the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, while mainland China’s Tsinghua University becomes the first Asian university to break into the top 20 under the current methodology.

Nine institutes out of 10 in THE World University rankings 2021 are from the United States. The United Kingdom’s Cambridge University has bagged the 6th spot.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, at 94th position, is the only Indian institute to be placed in the top hundred universities across the world in the engineering stream. In the same subject, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has been placed in the 301-400 bracket. As beyond 200, THE World University Rankings does not assign individual ranks but places institutions in brackets instead, the individual rank of IIT Indore couldn’t be found.

Jamia Millia Islamia and Thapar University are in the 401-500 bracket. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, has maintained its position in the global rankings and has also improved its rank among Indian Institutions.

In Arts and Humanities, only two Indian institutions- Jawaharlal Nehru University (401-500) and University of Delhi (500+) have made it to the list of global rankings.

A total of nine Indian universities have been listed in THE World University Rankings for social science with Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University falling in the 501-600 bracket. The seven other universities are- Aligarh Muslim University, Amity University, University of Delhi, University of Calcutta, JMI, University of Mumbai and Panjab University.

Stanford University leads the ranking for the third consecutive year for law, while the University of Cambridge remains in second. No Indian university has made it to the list. UCL and Harvard University have risen up to enter the top 10 this year, in eighth and ninth place respectively, while the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Toronto fall out of this group.

Times Higher Education’s (THE) latest annual subject rankings include a total of 1512 universities from 93 countries and regions ranked across 11 subject areas. This year’s ranking analysed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.

THE World University Rankings 2021 has considered five parameters for assessing universities: Teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), Industry Income (2.5%) and International Outlook (7.5%).