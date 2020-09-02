  • Home
Times World University Rankings 2020: Again, No Indian University In Top 300

Times World University Rankings 2020: Indian Institute of Science, or IISc, Bengaluru stood in the 301-350 category in overall rankings.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 5:22 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The result of Times World University Rankings 2020 has been announced. In the overall category, the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, has topped the list. Indian Institute of Science, or IISc, Bengaluru, has been placed in the 301-350 category in overall global rankings.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings
