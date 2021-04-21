  • Home
Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham In World's Top 100 For Sustainability

The third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has been released. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has achieved a top 100 (81st rank) in the overall ranking.

Updated: Apr 21, 2021 4:47 pm IST

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 in the overall ranking
New Delhi:

The third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has been released, which includes 1,240 universities from 98 countries and regions. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 (81st rank) in the overall ranking. The university had previously ranked in the 301-400 band. This year, as many as 57 Indian universities participated in the ranking.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stood at the fifth rank globally for ‘quality education’ and eighth for ‘gender equality’. It also ranks at 37th position for ‘good health and well-being’ and at 52nd for ‘clean water and sanitation’. The rankings assess an institution's performance on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research ranks at 49th position for ‘zero hunger’, 52nd for ‘good health and well-being', 97th for ‘responsible consumption and production’, joint 81st for ‘climate action’, and joint 70th for ‘life on land’.

In total, 12 of the 18 rankings tables see an Indian university in the top 100, with 10 institutions achieving a combined 20 top 100 places across the rankings.

THE Impact Rankings 2021: Indian Universities


Ranking

University

Rank

Total No. of Universities in table

Overall

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

81

1,115

SDG2

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

=49

442

SDG3

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

=37

871

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

52

SDG4

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

=5

966

SDG5

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8

776

SDG6

VIT University

28

520

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

=52

SDG7

Lovely Professional University

22

560

VIT University

=24

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

=80

Chitkara University

99

SDG8

University of Calcutta

=18

685

Lovely Professional University

=59

National Institute of Industrial Engineering

=68

SDG10

KIIT University

86

669

SDG12

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

97

503

SDG13

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

=81

566

SDG15

Don Bosco University

53

402

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

=70


Under the ‘affordable and clean energy’ category, four universities rank in the top 100. Debutants Lovely Professional University at 22nd and VIT University at 24th position are in the top 25. Both Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (80th) and Chitkara University (99th) achieve top 100 positions in the table for the second consecutive year.

The United Kingdom’s University of Manchester claims the top spot overall. While seven countries and regions are represented in the top 10, Australia dominates with four universities in the band.

Impact Rankings 2021: Overall Top 10

University Name

Country / Region

2021 Rank

University of Manchester

United Kingdom

1

University of Sydney

Australia

2

RMIT University

Australia

3

La Trobe University

Australia

4

Queen’s University

Canada

5

University of Wollongong

Australia

=6

Aalborg University

Denmark

=6

University College Cork

Republic of Ireland

8

Arizona State University (Tempe)

United States

=9

University of Auckland

New Zealand

=9


Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
