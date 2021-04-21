Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham In World’s Top 100 For Sustainability
The third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has been released. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has achieved a top 100 (81st rank) in the overall ranking.
The third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has been released, which includes 1,240 universities from 98 countries and regions. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 (81st rank) in the overall ranking. The university had previously ranked in the 301-400 band. This year, as many as 57 Indian universities participated in the ranking.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stood at the fifth rank globally for ‘quality education’ and eighth for ‘gender equality’. It also ranks at 37th position for ‘good health and well-being’ and at 52nd for ‘clean water and sanitation’. The rankings assess an institution's performance on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations.
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research ranks at 49th position for ‘zero hunger’, 52nd for ‘good health and well-being', 97th for ‘responsible consumption and production’, joint 81st for ‘climate action’, and joint 70th for ‘life on land’.
In total, 12 of the 18 rankings tables see an Indian university in the top 100, with 10 institutions achieving a combined 20 top 100 places across the rankings.
THE Impact Rankings 2021: Indian Universities
Ranking
University
Rank
Total No. of Universities in table
Overall
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
81
1,115
SDG2
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
=49
442
SDG3
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
=37
871
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
52
SDG4
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
=5
966
SDG5
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
8
776
SDG6
VIT University
28
520
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
=52
SDG7
Lovely Professional University
22
560
VIT University
=24
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
=80
Chitkara University
99
SDG8
University of Calcutta
=18
685
Lovely Professional University
=59
National Institute of Industrial Engineering
=68
SDG10
KIIT University
86
669
SDG12
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
97
503
SDG13
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
=81
566
SDG15
Don Bosco University
53
402
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
=70
Under the ‘affordable and clean energy’ category, four universities rank in the top 100. Debutants Lovely Professional University at 22nd and VIT University at 24th position are in the top 25. Both Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (80th) and Chitkara University (99th) achieve top 100 positions in the table for the second consecutive year.
The United Kingdom’s University of Manchester claims the top spot overall. While seven countries and regions are represented in the top 10, Australia dominates with four universities in the band.
Impact Rankings 2021: Overall Top 10
University Name
Country / Region
2021 Rank
University of Manchester
United Kingdom
1
University of Sydney
Australia
2
RMIT University
Australia
3
La Trobe University
Australia
4
Queen’s University
Canada
5
University of Wollongong
Australia
=6
Aalborg University
Denmark
=6
University College Cork
Republic of Ireland
8
Arizona State University (Tempe)
United States
=9
University of Auckland
New Zealand
=9