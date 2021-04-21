Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham In World’s Top 100 For Sustainability

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 in the overall ranking

The third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings has been released, which includes 1,240 universities from 98 countries and regions. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 (81st rank) in the overall ranking. The university had previously ranked in the 301-400 band. This year, as many as 57 Indian universities participated in the ranking.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stood at the fifth rank globally for ‘quality education’ and eighth for ‘gender equality’. It also ranks at 37th position for ‘good health and well-being’ and at 52nd for ‘clean water and sanitation’. The rankings assess an institution's performance on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research ranks at 49th position for ‘zero hunger’, 52nd for ‘good health and well-being', 97th for ‘responsible consumption and production’, joint 81st for ‘climate action’, and joint 70th for ‘life on land’.

In total, 12 of the 18 rankings tables see an Indian university in the top 100, with 10 institutions achieving a combined 20 top 100 places across the rankings.

THE Impact Rankings 2021: Indian Universities





Ranking University Rank Total No. of Universities in table Overall Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 81 1,115 SDG2 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research =49 442 SDG3 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham =37 871 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 52 SDG4 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham =5 966 SDG5 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 8 776 SDG6 VIT University 28 520 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham =52 SDG7 Lovely Professional University 22 560 VIT University =24 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University =80 Chitkara University 99 SDG8 University of Calcutta =18 685 Lovely Professional University =59 National Institute of Industrial Engineering =68 SDG10 KIIT University 86 669 SDG12 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 97 503 SDG13 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research =81 566 SDG15 Don Bosco University 53 402 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research =70





Under the ‘affordable and clean energy’ category, four universities rank in the top 100. Debutants Lovely Professional University at 22nd and VIT University at 24th position are in the top 25. Both Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (80th) and Chitkara University (99th) achieve top 100 positions in the table for the second consecutive year.

The United Kingdom’s University of Manchester claims the top spot overall. While seven countries and regions are represented in the top 10, Australia dominates with four universities in the band.

Impact Rankings 2021: Overall Top 10

University Name Country / Region 2021 Rank University of Manchester United Kingdom 1 University of Sydney Australia 2 RMIT University Australia 3 La Trobe University Australia 4 Queen’s University Canada 5 University of Wollongong Australia =6 Aalborg University Denmark =6 University College Cork Republic of Ireland 8 Arizona State University (Tempe) United States =9 University of Auckland New Zealand =9



