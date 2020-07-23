TILS also offers one month certificate course on "Safety & Health for Supervisory Personnel Working in Hazardous Process.”

Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies (TILS), Chennai has invited applications for BA (Labour Management) course. 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the course. BA (Labour Management) is a three year full time course and the number of seats are 50. "For B.A.(Labour Management) application, the + 2 completed candidates may send their request along with the Name, Telephone No., contact address and email ID to tilschennai@tn.gov.in," as per the official notification.

TILS offers BA (Labour Management), MA (Labour Management), PGDLA (Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Administration) part-time course and Diploma in Labour Laws with Administrative Law (Week end) courses. The UG / PG degree courses are affiliated to the University of Madras and the Diploma courses are recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The courses offered by the TILS are included in the Tamil Nadu Factories Labour Welfare Officers Rules as preferential qualification for appointment of Labour Welfare Officer. BA (Labour Management), MA (Labour Management) and PGDLA courses are preferential qualification for appointment as Assistant Inspector of Labour and Labour Officer (now re-designated as Assistant Commissioner of Labour) in Labour Department.

As per an official statement, these courses are providing abundant employment opportunities in HR departments in various industries.

TILS has also been recognized by the University of Madras, as a centre for conducting Ph.D. programme, for those who are pursuing research on Labour Management. Currently the institute is also undertaking research projects on various issues on Labour assigned by the State and Central Government.